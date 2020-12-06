WWE Superstar Lana Flaunts Ridiculous Cleavage In Scanty Swimwear Ahead Of TLC PPV

CJ Perry — the WWE superstar and former Total Divas cast member known professionally as Lana — hyped her upcoming tag team title match at TLC by posting a stunning swimwear shot on Instagram. The photo update, which went live on her timeline on Saturday night, showed the “Ravishing Russian” getting flirty for her 3.8 million followers by dropping the shoulder straps of her bold one-piece suit.

As a result, large swaths of her perky bustline were left uncovered as she posed. She brought further sizzle to the presentation by shooting a come-hither stare toward the camera.

She captioned the steamy selfie with a kayfabe commentary on Lana and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka attempting to unseat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler as women’s tag champs. According to Perry, she and the “Empress of Tomorrow” were destined to leave their pay-per-view opponents heartbroken, which she indicated with the requisite broken heart emoji.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old’s fans were seemingly just as concerned with the eye candy she had just served them. Less than 30 minutes after her post went live, it had already racked up more than 20,000 double-taps. The comments section was also booming, as nearly 200 replies had been posted over the same span of time.

“Wow,” exclaimed one avid supporter. “You’re looking so stunning and absolutely gorgeous.”

“I love you,” confessed a second commenter. “You’re the hottest wrestler in the world.”

“Can’t wait!!!” a third devotee wrote about her upcoming bout. “It’s your time to shine!!! 2021 is your year!!”

“Damn what a queen I’m seeing,” added a fourth follower. “I love you Lana so much.”

Perry appeared to be leaning against her hip as she extended her right arm to snap the self-photo while bracing the weight of her upper body with her off hand. As a result of her bodily contortion, her perky assets and the divide between them were prominently displayed in the picture. Meanwhile, her half-covered right hip jutted upward near the lower edge of the frame.

Although her swimsuit was a singular garment, it appeared to have a large opening along her midriff, which left a partial view of her toned abs in the photo. The suit was made of a bluish-green material and it was emblazoned with a floral pattern that added purple, orange and white flourishes. That color scheme stood in stark contrast to her sun-kissed skin, which practically popped on the screen.

The face made famous by the Lana character further raised temperatures as Perry stared smolderingly into the camera’s lens while offering a suggestive smile.

Earlier in the week, the WWE standout practically broke the internet with a sultry snap in which she showed off her thong-clad booty.