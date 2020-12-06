Bella Hadid Smiles While Showing Off Her Booty In ‘Legendary’ Sheer Tights With Thong Back In Throwback Pics

Bella rocked the daring tights during Paris Fashion Week last year.

Bella Hadid seemingly couldn’t contain her joy while showing off her derriere during a fitting. On Saturday, December 5, the model took to Instagram to share a set of throwback photos of herself trying on a pair of tights with a cheeky design.

In a series of three black-and-white images, Bella, 24, was pictured inside a spacious fitting room with a dark floor. Numerous head shots of models were plastered on the pristine white walls, and a rolling rack of clothing was tucked away in a recessed corner.

In her caption, Bella wrote that the images showed her wearing a pair of “legendary” Mugler tights for the first time. The statement-making hosiery boasted a distinctive design that drew attention to the model’s backside. They were crafted out of sheer black material that molded to her long stems like a second skin. Seams ran down the back of the legs, giving the garment a vintage vibe. In lieu of garter details around the thighs, opaque black bands traced the lower curves of her posterior, enhancing her perky buns’ round shape.

The stockings had a thong back that consisted of a triangle of fabric attached to a thin tie around Bella’s wasp waist. Her edgy bottoms were partnered with a black cropped blazer that had structured shoulders and a tie detail on the back. On her feet, she wore a pair of high-heeled sandals with a wraparound design. Her hairstyle was a blond bob styled in a classic blowout.

In her first photo, she posed with her back to the camera. The side of her left hand rested against her hip, and she used her right hand to gesture toward her exposed booty. Her head was turned to the side, revealing that she had a big smile on her face.

In the second snapshot, she was shown leaning forward and laughing while Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader appeared to take a photo of her. The final pic found her placing her hands against the wall while she was photographed from the back again.

According to Page Six, Bella would go on to rock the runway in her racy hosiery during 2019 Paris Fashion Week. Her brother Anwar’s famous girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa, wore the same tights two months later for her performance at the MTV EMAs.

Bella pointed out the huge grin on her face in her candid pics, and it seemed that her post also made many of her Instagram followers smile.

What a body!! Good grief,” read one response to her slideshow.

“This is so iconic,” gushed another fan.

“Baby got back,” a third fan wrote.

Bella recently rocked a different dark and revealing look that had her online admirers all abuzz. In a brief video, she slayed in a lace bra that perfectly displayed her upper assets.