Amanda Kloots Shares Adorable Family Snapshot As She Marks 5 Months Without Husband Nick Cordero

A Saturday Instagram post from Amanda Kloots received a lot of love and support from her 625,000 followers. The fitness trainer and new The Talk co-host uploaded a photo showing her with her son Elvis and her now-deceased husband Nick Cordero. In the caption, she opened up about how much she missed her hubby.

After contracting COVID-19 last spring, the Broadway actor spent months in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital. Amanda shared updates on Nick’s condition nearly daily throughout his hospitalization. Unfortunately, he passed away in July.

The snapshot that Amanda posted showed her posing with Nick on one side and their son on the other. They all looked at the camera and smiled as Amanda seemingly snapped the selfie. She held Elvis in one arm and Nick leaned his head against hers from the other side.

The photo was clearly from a little while before Nick got sick. Based on how little Elvis was, and knowing he had his first birthday in June, it seemed likely this selfie was taken a few months before the COVID-19 diagnosis.

In her caption, Amanda explained that Saturday marked five months since Nick had died. She also noted that she missed him every day.

Amanda also detailed what she was planning to do on Saturday to honor the dedicated staff who took care of Nick throughout his ICU stay. She said she was teaching one of her Zoom fitness classes and donating all of the proceeds to COVID-19 nurses’ relief at Cedar-Sinai.

She referred to the nurses as Health Heroes and said she had been in awe watching them take care of Nick. Amanda also explained that she felt honored to donate her time and some funds to support them now.

Over the course of the day after Amanda shared the snapshot, about 90,000 people liked the post. More than 1,500 comments poured in as well. Fellow entertainers like actress Olivia Munn, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, stylist Rachel Zoe, and former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete all showed her some love.

“Thank you Amanda! We nurses are tired, depressed… we appreciate your acknowledgment,” one person commented.

“Wow where does time go? I never knew Nick but I miss him for you. He seemed like he was a pretty amazing guy. hugs!” a fan wrote.

“Thank you for being such an inspiration to so many. Your positivity and strength are helping countless people,” a third user noted.

“Praying for your broken heart. Amazed by your giving spirit,” someone else shared.