WWE Beauty Paige Strips Down To Her Underwear & Shows Off Enviable Legs In Latest Photo

WWE superstar Paige took to Instagram this weekend and tantalized her 5.9 followers with a stunning underwear snap.

The photo depicted the dark-haired beauty sporting a gray and white underwear set that boasted the Calvin Klein logo. She was lying down on what appeared to be a large black bed, her face close to the camera.

Her athletic legs positioned in an upward direction, resting against the structure. Her arms were spread out beside her, and she closed her eyes to suggest that she was resting. A cushion sat next to her, but the rest of her surroundings were almost dark beyond recognition.

The lack of clothing accentuated Paige’s enviable figure and gave fans a close look at her tattoos, most notably the large flower that appears on her stomach. She also boasted matching ink on the side of each hand, both of which were perfectly captured in the shot.

In the accompanying caption, Paige revealed that she was getting ready to play some video games on her Twitch channel, and she encouraged her followers to join here.

The WWE beauty has remained on the third-party platform in recent weeks, even though the company recently issued an edict that prohibited employees from doing so. Zelina Vega was even fired for using her third-party accounts after the ruling was issued, but that hasn’t stopped Paige from continuing to show defiance.

Paige’s admirers on social media appreciated her latest upload. As of this writing, over 131,000 have hit the like button. Some of her fans also took to the comments section to send her well wishes and give her a compliment.

“You are a goddess,” wrote one Instagram user, who topped off the compliment with a love-eyed emoji.

“Aww very nice and beautiful,” wrote another one of her Instagram admirers.

Another Instagrammer proclaimed that they were “in love” with the former Women’s Champion. These types of sentiments featured prominently throughout the replies.

Ronda Rousey and some of Paige’s other peers appeared in the comments as well, proving that she has admirers across the board. Some of her supporters also made suggestions for video games that she should play during future live streams.

Paige has wowed her followers with more than one underwear snap in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she tantalized her fans with a shot of her wearing some revealing lingerie while teasing a possible in-ring return.

Paige was forced to retire from the squared circle in 2018, but she remains hopeful of lacing up her boots again eventually.