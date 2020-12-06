Gabrielle Union Melts Hearts While Twinning With Daughter Kaavia In Adorable Instagram Snaps

Gabrielle Union knows how to rock an outfit, and she often poses for fabulous snaps with her daughter Kaavia James and husband Dwyane Wade. On Saturday, the 48-year-old entertainer treated her 16.8 million Instagram followers to an adorable set of photos that quickly caused a frenzy among her fans.

In her caption, Gabrielle admitted that she never expected to be “the chick” who lived for doing this kind of thing. She explained that wearing a matching outfit with her daughter wasn’t what she thought she’d get a major kick out of doing. However, now that she’s a mom, she apparently loves it after all.

By the looks of the pictures that Gabrielle shared, Kaavia had fun with it too.

The set of five photos showed the mom-and-daughter pair wearing striped dresses. Gabrielle noted that the gorgeous dresses were from New York-based designer Caroline Constas. Both garments had white backgrounds and an array of bright-hued verticle stripes.

Gabrielle’s dress was floor-length and Kaavia’s was a sundress style that stopped mid-calf. The toddler also wore white sneakers and both gals had their dark tresses pulled back from their faces.

The first photo showed the two sitting on a lounge chair together side by side. They both smiled and Gabrielle looked down at whatever Kaavia was doing with her hands at that moment.

The two ran across the grass together in the second shot, seemingly laughing as they went. Both gals had their arms stretched out to their sides and had their eyes mostly closed as they embraced this fun playtime in the back yard.

In the third shot, it looked as if the two stopped to give one another a high five. They played together at a water table for a bit for another snap, and then they wrapped up the set of photos by standing next to one another on the grass to point at something together.

More than 66,000 likes and 500 comments poured in during the first hour after Gabrielle had shared these.

“You guys are precious,” one fan noted.

“And she smiling,” another detailed.

Those who follow Gabrielle and Dwyane’s Instagram pages know that Kaavia has developed a bit of a reputation. The toddler can give off some fierce looks when she’s posing with her parents and it’s not uncommon for her to fully steal the show. This time, however, the little one seemed to be all smiles for this photoshoot.

“Mommy and daughter bond is a bond like no other. This is beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

“So cute. You two are goals,” someone else determined.