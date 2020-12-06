WWE’s Chelsea Green Goes Topless & Covers Breasts With Hair In Latest Beach Snap

WWE superstar Chelsea Green took to Instagram on Saturday, December 6, and paid tribute to Xena: Warrior Princess, much to the delight of her 556,000 followers.

In the snap, the wrestler visited the beach and stood on a rock bed by the ocean. The blue sea and sky were visible in the background as the brunette bombshell posed for the camera, gazing into the distance with a ponderous expression on her face.

Green also dressed down for the occasion. She wore a tiny tassel skirt that showed off her sun-kissed legs. The attire was reminiscent of the character she was referencing, though she didn’t wear anything else, leaving little to the imagination.

The WWE star went topless for the snap, using her long, wavy brown hair and arms to cover her naked breasts. Green’s left hand also twirled a chunk of her hair, and her toned body and abs were on full display.

In the accompanying caption, Green noted that she was going for the Xena look and asked her followers if she pulled it off. Regardless of how closely they felt she resembled the iconic character, Green’s admirers went wild for the image. Over 15,000 hit the like button, and many took to the comments section to give her a compliment.

Matt Clement, otherwise known as WWE superstar Tyler Breeze, responded via his own Instagram account. According to “Prince Pretty,” Green reminded him of “Jane of the Jungle.”

“She came out and the world stopped,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“You’re so incredibly gorgeous,” wrote a third Instagrammer, who emphasized their compliment with a series of blowing kisses emojis.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the replies. However, some of the wrestler’s fans also asked how she was coping with her current injury and when they can expect to see her on television again.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Green suffered an arm injury during her Friday Night SmackDown debut in November. She has been back in the gym recently, though, suggesting that she’s making a speedy recovery.

The brunette bombshell has still kept her many fans and admirers entertained during her absence, however. She has been very active on social media, sharing a series of photos that depicted her wearing very little.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she took to the ocean earlier this week and shared a shot of her sporting a tiny bikini. She has a fondness for the beach, and her admirers haven’t been complaining.