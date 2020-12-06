Videos Show Joe Biden ‘Touching And Sniffing Young Girls,’ Former Clinton Adviser Says

In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, former Democratic Party operative Peter Daou ripped into President-elect Joe Biden and liberals who support him.

Responding to a tweet from NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt, Daou said that “Biden’s false image as an honest, decent man is a fabrication that tens of millions have bought into because Dems and their media allies push it.”

In a follow-up Twitter thread, Daou explained why he vehemently opposes Biden. The former vice president, he wrote, supported policies that “harmed countless people.”

Biden supported the Iraq war, Barack Obama’s hawkish foreign policy and “millions” of immigrants were deported on his watch, Daou noted.

“Yes, I know Biden’s image as a kind, decent, honest man is pervasive. But the reality of his policies tells a completely different story,” he said.

Daou wrote that there are videos of the president-elect behaving inappropriately around women, especially young women, touching and groping them without consent.

“If you watch the clips of Biden touching and sniffing young girls, you can see his hands creep inappropriately. It’s repugnant.”

After receiving backlash for his tweets, the former Democratic strategist encouraged those who are “offended by the truth” to unfollow him and move on.

“If you unfollowed me because I said Biden gropes and sniffs girls, thanks for improving the quality of my followers,” he tweeted.

Per The Intercept, Daou worked on John Kerry’s campaign in 2004. He advised former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2008, during her presidential campaign.

In 2016, he was one of Clinton’s most vocal supporters and frequently attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Daou’s views on most issues seem to have evolved, however. He is now a left-wing activist and often uses his platform to attack prominent Democrats and support progressive insurgents.

Clips of Biden behaving inappropriately, as some claim, around young girls went viral during the 2020 presidential campaign, with the Democrat’s political opponents and critics pointing to them as evidence that he does not deserve to win the nomination.

As Business Insider reported, multiple women have accused the Democrat of unwarranted physical contact. The most explosive allegation was made by former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who said that he digitally penetrated her in 1993 when she worked in his Senate office.

Nevada Democrat Lucy Flores, former congressional staffer Ally Colly, progressive organizer Sofie Karasek, activist Amy Stokes Lappos, former White House intern Vail Kohnert-Yount and others have accused Biden of invading their personal space without consent.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

During the Democratic Party presidential primaries, Biden was also criticized for refusing to explicitly apologize for his allegedly inappropriate behavior. He won the nomination in a landslide, however, and defeated President Donald Trump in the general election.