Mark Hamill Voices Support For Freeing Reality Winner On Her Birthday

Actor Mark Hamill took to Twitter on Friday to voice his support for freeing Reality Winner, who was imprisoned in 2018 for five years for sending classified material from the National Security Agency to The Intercept.

“Today is #FreeRealityWinner day. Pass it on,” he tweeted.

The post has received 28,000 retweets and 8,000 likes since it was posted Friday afternoon. The comment was in response to the apparent account of Winner’s mother, who said it was her daughter’s birthday.

Hamill has previously expressed unity with Winner. As reported by Religion Unplugged, he is joined by other high-profile figures, including actor John Cusack, former presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, comedian Rosie O’Donnell, and evangelical talk show host Eric Metaxas.

President Donald Trump also referenced her case on Twitter in 2018.

“Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over ‘classified’ information. Gee, this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard.”

One of Winner’s most prominent supporters is David Dark, a professor at the University of Nashville who often uses Twitter to express his support for her and tag celebrities to get them on-board with her release.

“It is my global microphone with which you can address people and tag people — and I don’t want to say shame people, but you can publicly put questions to them,” he said of the social media network.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Winner exposed a five-page NSA report that revealed Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. According to Religion Unplugged, the intelligence was the first piece of “concrete evidence” showing Russia’s attempt to hack American voter systems.

Per NBC News, American writer and professor Kerry Howley noted that Russian hackers used spear phishing to try and break into American election software firms. The cybercrime was notably used by Russian hackers to get into prominent Democrat John Podesta’s email account.

Although Howley said what Winner did was illegal, she argued that the treatment she has received has been “insane.”

“There is no credible evidence that the publishing of this information harm national security in any way. In fact, a lot of it hasn’t been made public subsequently.”

Howley also highlighted the lack of an “ideological cohort” behind Winner as both Democrats and Republicans appear hesitant to stand behind her.

As The Inquisitr reported, Winner previously petitioned Trump to give her clemency. Alison Grinter, an attorney representing Winner, revealed earlier this year in a press conference that the legal team submitted 4,500 letters of support to the Justice Department’s Pardon Attorney. Grinter argued that Winner is a vital truth-teller in the story of Russian attacks on America who should be forgiven.