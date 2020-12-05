Sara Underwood Rocks A Revealing Jumpsuit While On A Snow-Covered Mountain

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sexy duo of snaps taken in a frosty spot.

Sara stood in an expanse of fresh, powdery snow with a breathtaking view of the mountains in the distance. Swells of evergreen trees dotted the hills and mountains nearby, and Sara included a few hashtags in the caption that suggested the location was somewhere in the Pacific Northwest.

She flaunted her curves in an ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a label she has worn on her page many times before. She tagged the company’s own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide, and even named the specific pieces she was wearing in case her followers were interested in picking any up for themselves.

She wore a black jumpsuit with an eye-catching silhouette that flattered her figure to perfection. The bottom portion was black and had a figure-hugging fit, accentuating her shapely hips and toned thighs before disappearing into her knee-high brown boots with fringe extending all the way down the side.

The top portion of the jumpsuit bared a lot more skin, and featured two twist details, one between her breasts and the other in the middle of her abdomen. The cut meant that diamond-shaped patches of her skin were visible in the look, and the garment also had a v-neck neckline.

She topped the ensemble with a jacket crafted from a fuzzy material in shades of brown and beige. Though the coat looked warm, she had it unzipped, allowing the jumpsuit to show through.

She had her blond locks styled in two braids, with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face as they blew in the wind. She topped them with a bright red knit hat that had a large pom pom on the very top. A radiant smile graced her face, and she stretched her arms upwards, looking gorgeous in the photo.

For the second image, she showed off the back of the look. The jacket covered up her curvaceous upper body, but the tight fit of the bottoms meant that her pert posterior was on full display.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post racked up over 9,000 likes as well as 82 comments within 48 minutes.

“Beautiful goddess,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Looks so gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Looking good,” a third fan remarked.

