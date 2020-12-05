Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Booty In Tight-Fitting Green Bathing Suit While Riding A Skateboard

Kourtney Kardashian dropped jaws in a brand new Instagram post on Saturday, December 5. The reality star looked stunning as she opted for a skimpy look while spending some time outdoors.

In the racy pic, Kourtney looked smoking hot in a tight-fitting green bathing suit. The sexy swimwear featured slim straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders. It also fit snugly over her ample chest.

The suit clung to Kourt’s tiny waist and was cut high over her curvy hips while flashing her round booty in the process. Her muscular thighs and kill legs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Kourtney rode on a small skateboard with yellow wheels for the photo. She had one foot on the board and the other in the air as she arched her back and pushed her pert posterior out. She bent both of her knees and rested her hands at her sides as she turned her head and puckered her lips while posing for the camera.

In the background, a large swimming pool could be seen. Some green grass and tall trees were also visible, as well as some rolling hills. The clear, blue sky was also spotted over her head.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled away from her head. The locks were tied back into a messy bun on top of her head. Some strands were also left free to frame her face.

Kourtney’s over 103 million followers certainly seemed to approve of the post. The photo collected a whopping 369,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are perfect I hope you know,” one follower stated.

“YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL,” another wrote.

“Sending you a lot of love and POSITIVITY in your life,” a third comment read.

“Looking beautiful as always,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The Poosh founder never appears to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting teeny tops, racy bathing suits, tight dresses, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney recently wore a low-cut tank top with a silk robe and no pants while wearing a light mask over her face. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, it’s racked up more than 843,000 likes and over 3,400 comments.