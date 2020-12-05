Donald Trump Demands List Of Republicans Who Betrayed Him

In a tweet posted on Saturday, President Donald Trump demanded a list of congressional Republicans who accepted Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Responding to a message from reporter Philip Rucker, Trump wrote the following.

“25, wow! I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight. Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS. I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible!”

Rucker, who is the White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post wrote in a tweet that he and his colleagues “surveyed all 249 Republicans in the House and Senate. Only 25 would acknowledge that Joe Biden is president-elect.”

The report said that 27 Republicans in total (Sen. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Rep. Anthony Gonzalez were added to the list) acknowledged Biden’s victory after being asked who won the contest, if they support Trump’s effort to challenge the results and if they will accept Biden as the next commander-in-chief.

Two GOP lawmakers said that they consider Trump the winner, despite the fact that Biden won the Electoral College in a landslide and received 7 million more votes than Trump. Another 220 Republicans refused to even say who won the presidential race.

Leading GOP figures, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have refrained from publicly commenting on the president’s suggestions that the race was rigged for his opponent.

“The future will take care of itself,” McConnell told reporters earlier this week when asked if he would acknowledge Biden’s win.

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked to explain how he would counter Biden’s executive orders, but dodged the question saying “let’s wait until [we see] who’s sworn in.”

As The Washington Post noted, Republicans’ refusal to explicitly accept Biden’s victory “mirrors” how they behaved for the past four years, with only a few showing willingness to stand up to the commander-in-chief.

Erin Schaff-Pool / Getty Images

In 2016, when Trump beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, she conceded the election and congratulated him. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer did the same.

But Trump has shown no sign of conceding, dispatching his legal team to key battleground states to try and overturn the results through the courts. Lead by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s team has had little success so far, with judges across the nation dismissing their evidence-free lawsuits.

Some fear that Trump’s refusal to concede the election could backfire on the GOP. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some Republicans believe Trump’s allegations of voter fraud could depress turnout in the Georgia runoffs and pave the way for Democrats to win the upper chamber.