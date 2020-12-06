Vale Genta Struts In Black Thong Bottoms And A Strapless Top: ‘Who Is She?’

Vale's fans went wild over her slow-motion video.

Vale Genta lit up the comments section of her latest Instagram update by sharing a short clip of her bodacious body in motion.

The actress and social media star looked like a total knockout in a black bikini that admirably showcased her athletic figure. Her bottoms were a thong with thin side bands that sat down low on her narrow hips. The edges of the garment’s triangular back piece were curved to trace the shape of her mostly exposed, pert derriere. Her tiny swimsuit put her toned thighs and sculpted stomach on full display as well.

The model’s top was a strapless bandeau that tightly hugged her perky chest. She added a touch of bling to her beach-ready look in the form of a glittering ring and a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her long, blond hair was also considerably shiny, and it was arranged in spiraling waves that flowed down her back.

She was filmed inside a building with stark gray walls and dim lighting with a natural feel. Her warm-toned, sun-kissed skin stood out in the dark setting. She strutted across the screen, taking two slightly bouncy steps while leaving her toned arms down at her sides. At the same time, she tossed her hair to the side and glanced back at the camera. She opened her full lips in a sensual manner while keeping her dark eyes trained on her cameraman. Vale used a tag to identify the guy behind the lens as professional photographer Brendan North.

The footage was a looping, Boomerang-style clip that was shown in slow motion.

Vale isn’t timid when it comes to showing skin on social media, and she often tantalizes her fans by rocking revealing swimwear in her photos and videos. Her most recent upload rapidly amassed over 26,000 likes, and one of her IG followers seemed to respond to the rhetorical identification question in her caption.

“Holy sh*t, you’re from the Blink 182 video!!” the fan wrote.

“Yyessss!” read Vale’s response.

One of the former Vine star’s claims to fame was appearing in Blink-182’s music video for their 2016 single “She’s Out of Her Mind.” Vale and two other popular internet personalities, Hannah Stocking and Lele Pons, stripped down to recreate the band’s streaking scene from their “What’s My Age Again?” video.

In response to her IG post, Vale’s followers deemed her “a gorgeous goddess,” “a smoke show,” and a “naturally beautiful woman.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model’s fans also enjoyed seeing her clad in a bright red bikini in a pair of scorching-hot snapshots taken on the beach in Santa Monica.