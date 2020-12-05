Gabby Epstein Goes Braless Underneath Skintight Activewear While Standing On Snow-Covered Ground

On Saturday, December 5, Australian model Gabby Epstein uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 2.4 million Instagram followers to enjoy. The photos showed the 26-year-old standing on snow-covered ground surrounded by numerous trees.

For the photo shoot, Gabby opted to go braless underneath a long-sleeve gray crop top with thumb holes. She paired the top with matching high-waisted leggings. The skintight activewear, which was from the clothing brand Bo and Tee, showcased her ample cleavage and toned midsection. She also sported a knitted beanie, ankle socks, and white shoes. In addition, the blond beauty wore her long locks down in loose curls, giving her otherwise casual look some glamour.

In the first image, Gabby posed with her shoulders back and touched her hat. She looked off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips. She brought both of her hands to her waist in the following photo. The third snap showed the model tugging on the waistband of her leggings, as she lowered her gaze. She turned her neck and continued to touch her waistband in the final shot.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that she visited “the snow for” two days. She also advertised for Bo and Tee by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Quite a few of Gabby’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“You just look so beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding both a red heart and a kissing face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Your body looks amazing in that workout gear,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye and a fire emoji.

“Insane how perfect you are,” remarked another admirer.

“Beautiful snow bunny!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Gabby has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures, in which she wore an extremely cropped satin top and coordinating underwear. That post has been liked over 62,000 times since it was shared.