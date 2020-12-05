Melissa Riso Wears Red Lace Lingerie For Sultry Bathroom Shot

Melissa Riso is ready for the holidays. The stunning brunette shared a saucy new Instagram upload to her feed on Saturday afternoon, and encouraged her fans to have a positive outlook throughout the holiday season, even though things are different this year.

In the stunning snap, Melissa looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a red lace lingerie set. The teeny bra featured black straps that curved around her abundant cleavage and fastened behind her neck. The garment boasted a low-cut neckline and showcased her toned arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching panties hugged Melissa’s petite waist tightly and fit snug over her curvy hips. She also added a garter belt around her taut tummy, which emphasized her impressive abs. She jazzed up the skimpy look with a gold chain around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist.

Melissa posed in the bathroom for the sultry shot. She sat on the counter with both of her legs over the sink and her knees bent. She had one hand placed behind her as the other ran her fingers through her hair. Her back was arched and her head was turned to the side as she sat in front of a large mirror.

In the background, a white bathtub and toilet could be seen. A bottle of lotion and some tissues also sat next to Melissa on the counter.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in bouncy curls that hung down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulder.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers made short work of showing some love for the post. The photo garnered more than 7,200 likes within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages.

“That’s a Spectacular picture, just Stunning,” one follower stated.

“Wow @melissariso you look Stunningly gorgeous if you don’t mind me saying so,” another declared.

“My goodness!!” a third user wrote.

“You’re incredible!!!” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing some skin online. She’s often seen rocking teeny tops, tight workout gear, revealing bathing suits, and more in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a skimpy gold bikini and a black LA Lakers baseball cap on her head. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 6,100 likes and nearly 90 comments.