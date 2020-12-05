Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Killer Curves In Sheer Top And Skintight Jeans

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa sent hearts racing around the world on Saturday, December 5, when she uploaded a revealing new snapshot for her 12.6 million Instagram followers

The 22-year-old bombshell was captured outside of a seemingly digitally-enhanced storefront to announce the grand opening of Bo Gifting, a gifting service and app. Even though Jailyne was not centered in the frame, she managed to steal the show as she struck a sultry pose.

She stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she popped one hip out to emphasize her killer curves. She held her purse with both hands in front of her midsection. Her head was rotated to the right and she wore a pout on her face. Her eyes appeared to be closed in the shot and emitted an air of mystery.

Her long brunette locks were styled pin-straight as they cascaded down her back. Her nails were cut short and appeared to be polished with a light peach color.

Jailyne showed off her busty assets in a light-pink sheer top that featured long sleeves and a turtleneck. She rocked the garment, which shimmered in the light, with a beige bra underneath that appeared to be padded as it pushed forth an ample amount of cleavage, drawing the eye to her bosom. The model’s naval piercing was also visible through the blouse.

She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted, formfitting, white jeans that tightly hugged her curves, highlighting her hips, bodacious booty, and slim waist. Jailyne completed the look with a vibrant hot-pink purse with gold accents that added a pop of color to her ensemble.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Bo and explained to her followers how the service worked. She further encouraged them to download the app.

Saturday’s post received a large amount of approval and enthusiasm from social media users, amassing more than 71,000 likes in just a few hours after going live. Additionally, more than 400 followers commented under the post to express to the stunner how much they admire her looks, form, and outfit.

“Beautiful daring, love you,” one individual wrote, following the compliment with a number of kiss-face emoji.

“Awesome picture, looking glamorous and more than beautiful as always,” another admirer chimed in.

“You are a goddess,” a third fan asserted.

“You are really and absolutely the best Jailyne,” a fourth user proclaimed, inundating their comment with several pink heart, red heart, and lips emoji.

