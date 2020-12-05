Courtney Hope Sizzles In Miniskirt, Cage Net Stockings & Thigh-High Boots In ‘Boyfriend Appreciation Post’

Courtney Hope took to Instagram to share her appreciation for her boyfriend, General Hospital star Chad Duell (Michael). In the festive photo, the Young and the Restless actress thrilled her followers with her hot holiday style.

In the shot, Courtney and Chad stood in front of a brick fireplace decorated with glowing lights and a variety of pumpkins and other fall decorations. She noted that her Christmas decorations were now up, but the photo must have been snapped before she changed out her Thanksgiving décor.

Courtney bent her head toward Chad’s shoulder and held her hand on his torso. They both posed with their arms around the other’s back. Chad wore a black T-shirt with an open blue shirt over it. He also sported light-wash jeans with an intricate pattern above the knees. He finished the casual look with lace-up boots.

The Sally Spectra actress wore a long sleeve black cropped sweater with a zig-zag pattern stitched into it. She paired the shirt with a dark burgundy leather-look miniskirt that featured a silver zipper up the front, revealing a hint of her flat tummy and toned abs. She finished the outfit with a pair of cage net stockings and matching high-heeled suede thigh-high boots. The actress smiled slightly with her deep red, full lips. Her auburn hair hung in soft curls over her shoulder from an off-center part.

About a week ago, Courtney explained she was taking a short social media break in a post, though it looks like she came back, at least briefly, to show Chad some appreciation, which seemed to inspire some positive responses from her fans. Nearly 3,600 users hit the like button and about 100 took the time to leave a comment. Among them was Chad, which inspired a bit of PDA between the couple of nearly five years.

“I appreciate you, gorgeous,” wrote the GH star, including a red heart and a heart-kiss smiley.

She responded with the same emoji, and then a second response with words.

“Love you, handsome,” she replied.

“Awww, beautiful beautiful… And hi Courtney hi Chad. The bestest couple ever. I hope you guys are going well. Happy holidays love you both,” enthused one fan who included a sunglass smiley and clapping hands with their message.

“I adore your outfit. Chad hit the lottery with you. You guys are an adorable couple,” a second follower replied, adding several flames to their words.

“Love you both.. they need to give you a smoking’ storyline like Michael and Willow [Katelyn MacMullen] for you on YR,” suggested a third viewer.