Ivanka Trump Reportedly Wants To Run For Office, Father Sees Her As ‘Heir Apparent’

President Donald Trump has yet to concede the 2020 presidential election, but his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, is reportedly already looking ahead and making plans for the future.

According to a Saturday report from CNN, in recent weeks, Ivanka has assumed a more aggressive posture toward members of the press and her father’s political opponents.

Ivanka, who was long seen as a moderating influence in the White House, has started lashing out at Democratic Party officials and public servants, accusing investigatgators and prosecutors of launching a smear campaign in an effort to damage her reputation.

Over the years, she seemingly adopted more conservative policy views in line mainstream Republican Party thinking. In fact, according to one individual familiar with Ivanka’s thinking, she has “gone full MAGA.”

In a recent interview with RealClearPolitics, for instance, she stated that she is “pro-life, and unapologetically so.”

Per CNN‘s White House sources, Ivanka is thinking about running for office.

“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions… she wants to run for something,” a close friend of the Trump family told the publication.

The first daughter and her advisers have reportedly talked about the possibility of her launching a bid for the Governor of Florida, where the Trump family has a vacation home. She has also thought about running for Congress in the state of New Jersey.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Another source close to the White House said that the president’s daughter has not “closed the door” on seeking political office, but noted that she is focused on finishing her work in the Trump administration.

“Right now, all she cares about is her policy initiatives, accomplishing what she can on behalf of the administration in the weeks that remain, and looking out for her three young children,” the person said.

The source added that Ivanka enjoys the full support of her father, who would like to see her run for office at some point in the near future.

“Of all the children, Trump is focused on her running. He sees Ivanka as the heir apparent.”

Ivanka is reportedly “realistic” about Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, but realizes that her future is “tied to her father’s.”

According to one longtime acquaintance, she “has ambition in her bones, she is driven by getting to the top of whatever it is she wants to get to the top of.”

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, has allegedly expressed interest in launching a presidential bid in 2024. Eric Trump has done the same, per Forbes.