Sommer Ray Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skintight Bike Shorts While Posing On A Balcony

On Saturday, December 5, American fitness model Sommer Ray uploaded stunning snaps for her 25.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 24-year-old striking a variety of poses on a balcony with a glass railing that overlooked numerous buildings and palm trees. According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Miami Beach, Florida.

She opted to wear a knotted graphic T-shirt and black skintight bike shorts that appeared to be made out of a faux leather material. The ensemble showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. Sommer also sported a pair of strappy red heels and an off-white purse. She finished off the look with numerous rings, layered necklaces, and a bracelet.

In the first image, Sommer stood with her legs spread and lowered her gaze. She touched the strap of the purse and looked directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. The model altered her position for the following photo by placing one of her hands on the railing while touching her hair.

The fourth and fifth shots showed her facing away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She leaned forward and rested her elbows on the railing, as she looked over her shoulder to focus her attention on the camera lens.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she did not enjoy wearing her high-heeled shoes.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 630,000 likes. Quite a few of Sommer’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Could you be any more perfect?” asked one fan.

“Can’t believe it’s possible to be as beautiful as you are,” added a different devotee.

“So gorgeous,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“[Y]ou’re absolutely flawless,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Sommer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, Sommer recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a high-cut swimsuit while on a beach. That post has been liked over 600,000 times since it was shared.