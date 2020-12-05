Lori Harvey Sizzles In A Casual Look For A Sexy Instagram Share

Lori Harvey, a model and daughter of entertainer Steve Harvey, surprised her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a double update captured in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated.

Lori was stretched out on an ivory chair in what appeared to be a living room area, with several similar seats visible on the other side of the room, as well as an ornate vase on a table in the background. Further in the distance was a set of sleek, modern stairs with glass alongside them, and pot lights illuminated the space. She tagged a luxury vacation rental company called Living The Dream Inc. in the image, suggesting that the space may be one of their units.

Lori kept her look simple, wearing a burgundy long-sleeved crop top. The garment had a low-cut neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and it seemed to leave several inches of her stomach on display as well, although the pillow she was leaning over blocked some of her body.

She paired the cropped shirt with what looked like gray sweatpants, and her long, dark locks were styled in soft waves that tumbled down her chest. Her tresses were arranged in a middle part, with her hair framing her stunning features.

Lori gave a shout-out to her glam squad by tagging two figures in the picture, hairstylist Lorenzo Calderon and makeup-artist Sean Harris.

She had her hands together, her elbows resting on the back of the seat as she kept her gaze focused on the camera. Her lips were parted, and she served up a seductive vibe in the photo. She kept the look simple, and flaunted her long nails, which were painted in a subtle nude hue.

The second slide appeared to have captured her in the middle of moving, as her gaze was lowered and one of her hands was blurred. She paired the duo of snaps with a single emoji as the caption, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 98,600 likes as well as 967 comments within 33 minutes of going live.

“Forgot how fine you are. Thank you,” one fan wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another follower chimed in, including a heart emoji in the compliment.

“That’s the only thing I want for Christmas,” a third fan remarked.

“Such a beautiful girl,” another follower added.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Lori’s love life caught the public’s attention as dating rumors involving her and actor Michael B. Jordan circulated after the duo landed together in Atlanta.