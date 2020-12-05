Kinsey Wolanski Poses With Legs Spread & Shows Off Her Thick Booty In Thong Bikini In Front Of Dubai Skyline

Kinsey gushed over waking up to a dreamy view.

On Saturday, December 5, Kinsey Wolanski gave her 3.7 million Instagram followers an additional reason to celebrate the start of the weekend by posting a pair of alluring images on her page.

The model’s post included a geotag identifying the location of her photoshoot as the FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai. She posed on the beach near the luxury resort. In her caption, Kinsey gushed over the dreamy view that she’s been waking up to. However, her admirers seemed more entranced by what they saw in the foreground of her photos.

In the first shot, she got down in her knees in the sand and faced the camera. She spread her legs apart and sat back on her upraised heels. Her hands rested on her shapely thighs. She chose to pose in a spot where her backdrop included hazy skyscrapers on the opposite side of a long expanse of dark water.

Kinsey was clad in a black string bikini that was comprised of a halter-style triangle top and ruched thong bottoms. The latter featured a slide design with stretchy side straps that were a bit twisted and pulled up high on her hips. She covered up somewhat by adding a brown long-sleeved shirt to her ensemble. The top had a button front, but she tied the front up instead of bothering with the tiny fastenings.

A pair of designer sunglasses with square mirrored frames dangled from the lower string of her bikini top right below her prominent cleavage. Her other accessories included a bar pendant necklace and small gold hoop earrings. She wore her blond hair pulled back in a practical low ponytail. The shorter pieces in the front hung free, and she had pushed them back behind her ear on the left side.

for her second shot, Kinsey stood up on her toes to elongate her toned legs. She appeared to be taking a step forward while glancing back at the camera. A small smirk played on her lips as she gave her online admirers a good look at her thick derriere.

Kinsey’s fans took to the comments section of her post to make it known that they thought highly of her revealing vacation photos.

“The view is more beautiful with you,” wrote one of her followers.

“Such a peach,” added another admirer.

“If you look in the dictionary right beside the word perfection you’ll see this Beauty,” a third message read.

Kinsey has no shortage of similar sultry shots on her IG page. In a previous pairing of pics, she showcased her killer curves in a one-piece swimsuit with a risque plunging neckline.