Brit Manuela Flaunts Insane Figure In Skintight Workout Top And Black Leggings

Fitness guru Brit Manuela shared some sexy new photos of herself in a scanty ensemble on Saturday, December 5, capturing the attention of her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was snapped in an outdoor parking lot in Los Angeles, per the post’s geotag. The seven-slide series showed her striking numerous sultry poses that flaunted her famous physique from different angles.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her figure facing the camera as she placed one leg in front of the other. She positioned her left hand on her locks and her right hand in her pocket. She looked away from the camera’s lens.

The second and third frames displayed her as she grabbed her bottoms with both hands and smiled widely. She cocked one hip out in the fourth snapshot and posed from her backside in the fifth. The sixth image showed her figure from the left side as she popped her derriere out. She posed from her front once more in the seventh slide.

She wore her long, dark hair in two pigtails that were styled in braids. Some side bangs also fell around her temples. Her short nails looked to be perfectly manicured with a light pink polish.

Her fit form was on show in a scanty ensemble from Cheeky Peachy, an online clothing company that specializes in loungewear. Her skintight black top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that revealed a bit of cleavage. The cropped number also highlighted her sculpted core as it reached just below her chest. She combined the top with black high-waisted leggings that accentuated her hips and pert booty.

She finished the look with a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a necklace and an Apple Watch.

In the post’s caption, Brit promoted and tagged Cheeky Peachy. She also provided her followers with a discount code for their products.

The photo set was met with a large amount of support from social media users, accumulating more than 6,000 likes in just 30 minutes after going live. Hundreds of admirers also commented under the post to vocalize their adulation for the model, her figure, her stunning looks, and her ensemble.

“Literally in love with you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Stunning black set, enjoy the weekend,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with a string of black heart symbols.

“You look amazing as always,” a third admirer gushed.

“You’re perfect,” a fourth individual asserted.

The beauty has sent plenty of Instagram users into a frenzy this week. Just yesterday, she posted several photos of herself in a tiny pair of panties and a cropped tank top.