Kara Del Toro Is A Bronzed Goddess In A Skintight Black Bodysuit

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing trio of snaps in which she rocked a revealing bodysuit. The garment was from Kim Kardashian’s brand SKIMS, and Kara made sure to tag the Instagram pages of both the brand and the reality television star in the first slide.

Kara posed in front of a plain white wall that allowed her curvaceous figure to take center stage in the images. The sun shone down on her, casting a gorgeous shadow over the wall.

The bodysuit she wore had a neckline that dipped low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The straps extended over her shoulders, and the material hugged every inch of her ample assets. The figure-hugging fit of the ensemble showcased her hourglass shape to perfection. Kara drew even more attention to her curves by adding a thick chain necklace around her neck.

Her slim waist and shapely hips were on full display, and the look extended to just an inch or so above her knees. She had one foot planted on the ground and the other bent, resting against the wall as she basked in the sunlight.

She added a pair of earrings and a delicate bracelet, and her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls that came all the way to her waist. She had her eyes closed, and her lips slightly parted as the sun illuminated her gorgeous features.

She switched up her pose for the second image, focusing her gaze on the camera as she brought one hand to her hair, tousling the silky tresses.

She closed her eyes again for the third and final slide, bringing her forearm to her forehead as she cocked one hip to the side. The resulting pose highlighted her voluptuous curves, and she looked gorgeous in the shot.

Kara’s audience couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 8,100 likes as well as 90 comments within just 30 minutes.

“Flawless,” one fan wrote.

“Glowing,” another chimed in, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Wow,” a third fan added simply, captivated by Kara’s beauty.

“My goddess,” yet another commented.

