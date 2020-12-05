Dasha Mart Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Denim Mini Dress

On Saturday, December 5, Russian model Dasha Mart shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the social media sensation sat at a bar in what appears to be a restaurant. She rested one of her hands on her thigh, as she held onto the stem of a cocktail glass filled with pink liquid. She tilted her head and focused her gaze on the camera lens, flashing her beautiful smile. A white purse had been placed on the bar top.

Dasha altered her position for the following photo by touching her hair. She lowered her gaze with a small smile playing on her lips.

For the casual photo shoot, she stunned in an asymmetrical denim minidress with zipper detailing. The plunging garment put her incredible curves and toned legs on display. She finished off the look with a pendant necklace, matching earrings, and a ring worn on her thumb.

The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks in a sleek, straight style. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken at the Brickell City Centre, located in Miami, Florida.

In the caption, which had been translated from Russian to English through Google Translate, Dasha noted that her dress from the clothing retailer Svog.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 13,000 likes. Many of Dasha’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments-. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You have [an] amazing figure and eyes,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Omg you look stunning! Love the hair,” added a different devotee.

“Did you just come out of the oven? Because you’re hot,” quipped another admirer, along with a red heart and a crying-laughing emoji.

“Looking so pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Dasha engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a swimsuit top and a pair of frayed black shorts. That post has been liked over 25,000 times since it was shared.