Ana Cheri Shows Off Bare Chest In See-Through Green Lace Lingerie Set

Ana Cheri let it all hang out for her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The model stunned her 12.5 million followers when she flashed some serious skin while posing in her underwear. That post can be seen here.

In the sexy shot, Ana looked smoking hot as she opted for a see-through lace lingerie set. The dark green bralette featured sheer material that allowed fans to peek at her bare chest underneath. The garment included thin straps that flaunted her toned arms, as well as a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and fit tightly on her petite waist while accentuating her thick thighs in the process.

Ana sat on top of a bed made up with a green velour blanket. She pulled her shoulders back and pressed her thighs together. She had one hand stretched out to her side as the other came up to run her fingers through her hair. She tilted her head and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some green plants and a vase filled with white flowers were visible. Some windows with the shades drawn could also be seen behind her scantily clad frame.

In the caption of the post, Ana revealed that her weekend plans consisted of lounging around the house and watching Netflix.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the shot. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Ana’s followers immediately began to respond to the revealing pic. The photo garnered more than 84,000 likes in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 800 messages during that time.

“Have an awesome weekend Ana, I appreciate YOU!” one follower wrote.

“Such an amazing figure,” another declared.

“Hello gorgeous. Ana you look so hot babes. Love you to bits,” a third user gushed.

“Incredible photo wow,” a fourth person commented.

The model always seems to be confident in front of the camera as she rocks scanty ensembles that flash her long, lean legs, rock-hard abs, busty chest, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana recently grabbed attention as she posed in a soaking wet neon yellow bikini while working on her tan at the beach. That post was also a hit among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 163,000 likes and over 930 comments.