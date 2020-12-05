Pamela Anderson Flaunts Her Abs In A Flirty Crop Top And Tugs At Her Waistband: ‘I’ll Always Be With You’

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wowed her 1.1 million Instagram followers after posting a photo where she looked flawless in a cropped top.

The garment was a classic t-shirt that was released to help support victims of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 72 lives. The Grenfell design mimicked the London Tube signs, and featured “Grenfell” written in white letters across a blue bar. Instead of a red circle normally used in the transport signs, the design was changed into a heart.

The shirt featured a crew neckline and short sleeves that showed off the actress’s toned arms. The white background of the garment flattered her sun-kissed skin. Adding some fun to the look, Pamela knotted the hem of the shirt so that it cinched just above her waist in a silhouette that both revealed her toned abs and accentuated her figure.

Pamela completed the outfit with a pair of medium-rise pants. The garment was a fun gray, black, red, and white plaid and the pattern was not only seasonally appropriate for the end of fall but also added a 90s retro-vibe to the look.

The blond bombshell opted for a classic voluminous blow-out and styled her light tresses into a deep side part so that her hair cascaded down to hit her left shoulder. For the final touch, she sported a light pink manicure.

Pamela positioned herself slightly away from the camera in an angle that emphasized her physique. She smiled widely while looking down in a pose that was simultaneously shy and flirty. She rested one hand on her waist and used the other to tug at her waistband.

In the caption for the shot, the actress copied an inspirational quote from Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne. The quotation was about strength and bravery and companionship.

“Even if we’re apart… I’ll always be with you,” the poignant passage concluded.

Fans loved the new update and awarded the post over 18,000 likes. Though the actress limits her comments, a handful of users nevertheless managed to leave a few sweet messages about the upload.

“Love this quote,” wrote one user.

“That is the description of what true love is,” commented a second, emphasizing the proclamation with the prayer hands emoji.

“To thine own self be true,” wrote a third, concluding the comment with a shining star symbol.

