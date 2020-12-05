Sydney Sweeney Showcases Killer Figure In Baby Blue Bikini

Actress Sydney Sweeney turned up the heat on her Instagram page Saturday with a set of photos that saw her rocking a baby blue bikini that put all of her incredible curves on display.

Sydney’s swimsuit was made of a textured fabric, and the light color popped against her tan skin. The top had a low-cut neckline, and it featured small ruffles along to top and bottom edge. The bottoms had a low-rise front with side straps pulled high on her hips.

The The Handmaid’s Tale star wore her hair parted in the middle and down around her shoulders in loose waves.

Sydney also sported a white polish on her fingernails.

The post consisted of two pictures that captured Sydney enjoying the bright sunshine while lounging on a sheet that was spread out on a bright green lawn. A pair of sunglasses and a bunch of grapes was on the sheet next to her.

The popular influencer was on her belly in the first frame. The camera captured her from a side view. The image was cropped at her thighs, showing off most of her body. She held one a grape up to her mouth while she gazed at the camera seductively. Sunlight hit her skin, highlighting her curvaceous figure. Her round booty and sexy lower back were hard to miss. The side of her bustline was also visible.

In the second picture, Sydney was leaning back on her elbows. With the sunglasses on her face, she tossed her head back and turned her face to the sky. Her hair spilled on the grass behind her while her skin glowed in the sunlight. The pose highlighted her ample chest as well as her curvy hips. Her flat lower abdomen was also on display.

The post was wildly popular with more than 322,000 of her 2.6 million followers hitting the heart button within an hour of it being shared to her account.

Dozens of Sydney’s fans took to the comments section to rave over the shots, with some wondering if she was even real.

[H]ow are you real? seriously how?” joked one Instagram user.

“Wondering how are you real,” echoed a second follower.

“Best looking woman on the entire planet,” a third comment read.

“You are so hot,” a fourth admirer wrote, adding several flame emoji.

Sydney showed off her incredible physique in set of three photos that saw her wearing a black bikini. She appeared to be enjoying a gorgeous day while having fun on a rope swing.