Carrie Underwood Flaunts Incredible Body In A Gray Bra & Matching Leggings During Workout Session

Carrie Underwood gave her fans some major gym inspiration with a stunning new snap that was posted to the Instagram account of her clothing brand over the weekend.

In the shot, Carrie flaunted her incredible body as she opted for an at-home workout. The “Before He Cheats” singer sported a skintight gray bra for the sweat session. The sports bra featured a high neckline and clung to her ample bust while showing off her muscular arms and shoulders.

She added a pair of matching leggings that fit her like a glove. The bottoms hugged Carrie’s curvy hips and muscular thighs while showing off her long, lean legs and wrapping around her tiny waist. However, it was her taut tummy and sexy abs that stole the show in the outfit.

Carrie stood in the doorway of her home on top of a gorgeous hardwood floor. She had a blue resistance band hung over top of her head as she placed one foot in front of the other and worked her toned arms. She wore a pair of bright, white sneakers on her feet as she sported a determined look on her face.

In the background of the shot, a chunky, beige blanket could be seen draped over a basket. Some built-in shelves with Christmas decor and flickering candles could also be seen behind her.

In the caption of the post, fans were reminded to follow Carrie’s example and take some time for themselves during the busy holiday season.

She wore her long, blond hair slicked back off of her forehead. The locks were styled in a sleek bun at the back of her head.

The 547,000-plus followers who follow the Calia by Carrie Instagram page didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the snap. The photo garnered more than 5,300 likes in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 20 messages.

“You still look good as ever,” one follower stated.

“Looking fabulous and strong,” another declared.

“The most important thing you can do,” a third comment read.

“So true. For so many reasons, as women why do we feel guilty when we do choose ourselves?” a fourth user wrote.

The country music superstar often shares a look into her physical health journey in her online shots, and fans can’t seem to get enough.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie recently posed for a photo in a thick white sweater and clingy black leather leggings as she looked ready to tackle the winter weather. That photo has pulled in more than 14,000 likes and over 80 comments to date.