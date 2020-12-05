Bebe Rexha Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Hot Bod In Plunging PVC Catsuit In Selfie Video: ‘Dancing Alone In My Room’

Bebe Rexha got down low to dance to her latest hit “Baby, I’m Jealous,” and her 10.6 million fans are loving it.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to show off her hot body and her dance moves. In her caption, she wrote that she was alone in her room dancing to the Natti Natasha remix of her song. It seemed as if she was enjoying this particular version of the song as she showed off her moves.

Bebe wore a black PVC catsuit that did justice to her curvaceous figure. She unzipped the skintight outfit so that it exposed her deep cleavage, much to the delight of her followers. She appeared to be braless beneath the slinky top. The garment then hugged her trim waist and midsection before clinging to her thick booty and thighs.

The rock star wore a chain statement necklace, a few rings, and styled her red locks in a side-part. She allowed her tresses to tumble down her shoulders in casual disarray.

The camera – framed from above her knees and up – was situated below Bebe as she looked down at the lens. At the start of the clip, she swayed her hips and bent her upper body low, showing off plenty of skin. She flung her head to the side before she squatted and began gyrating her hips from side-to-side.

Her fans loved the update and showered her with likes. In fact, this particular offering has already racked up more than 144,000 likes since she posted it an hour ago. Others showed their appreciation in the comments section where they waxed lyrical about Bebe’s dance skills, fierce look, and star power.

“There she is!” an excited Instagrammer wrote before adding a slew of flame emoji.

Another follower compared her to a famous DC Comics’ character.

“Bebe’s channeling Catwoman, but better,” they raved.

An admirer let Bebe know that she looked magnificent and that they may even use the track in the future.

“I don’t know what I’m more amazed with, that jump suit or the fact that this remix will be perfect for my Zumba class!”

A fourth Instagrammer waxed lyrical about Bebe’s looks and thought that she was setting a good example.

“You are so perfect, amazing, and pretty Bebe. Thank you for being a role model for all of us and your music is incredible. From your biggest fan since the beginning,” they gushed.

Yesterday, Bebe shared a “basic” Instagram pic wearing the same outfit. At the time, she felt that she was looking fine and credited her glam squad for their makeup and hairdressing talent.