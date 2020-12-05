Paige VanZant Gets Drenched In A Teeny Thong & Shows Off Her Booty For A Scorching-Hot Photo Op

Paige's fans had plenty to say about her steamy pool pic.

Fans of Paige VanZant proved that they never tire of seeing her bikini pics on their Instagram feeds after the former UFC fighter posted a sultry snapshot on the image-sharing platform.

Paige, 26, can boast appearing in the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she also isn’t bashful when it comes to baring her body on social media. This is evident by the ever-increasing number of swimsuit photos on her IG account. She keeps her sexy snaps fresh by finding different ways to model her skimpy swimwear, and her 2.7 million followers seem to appreciate getting to see her scantily-clad, strong body from many different angles.

For her latest photo op, the former Dancing with the Stars competitor kept the focus on her pert derriere by keeping her back toward the camera. She posed inside a pool with a submerged ledge running down its tiled sides. Paige placed both hands on the shelf and used her powerful arms to hold her body up so that most of her booty was above the water’s surface.

She left little of her toned buns to the imagination by wearing a pair of red thong bottoms with side ties. Her matching top featured crisscrossed string ties that created a large triangle over her sculpted upper back.

Paige’s blond hair was soaked, and it spilled down her back as she raised her face up toward the sky. She turned her head to the side slightly, revealing that her eyes were closed. The water that clung to the athlete’s smooth skin glistened in the sunlight.

She used no words to describe the alluring image, opting instead to share it with a string of colorful emoji in the caption. They included a coconut, palm tree, and sun.

Paige’s admirers responded enthusiastically to her racy post, rewarding it with over 77,000 likes. They also left scores of messages in the comments section, many of which were sexually suggestive in nature.

“Sweet jesus I’d drink that pool water,” wrote one devotee.

“It’s way too early for all this hot,” read another message.

“Please keep taking pictures like this,” begged a third fan.

However, one of Paige’s followers was more interested in the setting of her sizzling photo session.

“Any idea where I can get these tiles for my outdoor area?” the Instagrammer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Paige rocked a different thong bikini in another image that received an outpouring of praise from her online audience. That teeny two-piece was neon pink, and she wore it while demonstrating her impressive strength and balance by performing a handstand.