Jasmine Sanders Brings The Heat In A Sexy Black Lace Teddy

Jasmine modeled a piece from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line.

Jasmine Sanders brought some heat to her Instagram page on Saturday when she posted a tantalizing new photo that has proved hard to ignore.

The steamy photo op looked to have been staged at the 29-year-old’s house, which a geotag indicated was in Los Angeles, California. She posed in the corner of a hallway and leaned up against the wall as she rested one hand on the door beside her. Her eyes were closed in a blissful manner, and she wore a sultry expression on her face that was framed by her signature blond curls.

A lack of decor in the space ensured that all eyes remained on the beauty as she worked the camera. Given what she was wearing, however, it was hard to imagine that they would be focused on anything else.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model went scantily clad in the December 5 upload, rocking nothing more than sexy lace teddy from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line that left very little to the imagination. The one-piece was black with an intricate floral design and clung tightly to Jasmine’s figure to accentuate her hourglass silhouette. It exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage thanks to its deep v-neckline, while its underwire-style cups further enhanced the busty display. Fans could also get a look at her toned arms and shoulders thanks to the number’s thin spaghetti straps.

The lingerie’s bodice featured thick, flattering seams and a series of cutouts that offered a peek at the model’s flat tummy and chiseled abs. It also boasted a daringly high-cut style that showed off her killer curves in their entirety and had a set of straps hanging from its hemline that drew attention to her sculpted legs and shapely thighs.

Many of Jasmine’s 4.1 million followers seemed thrilled by the tantalizing shot, awarding it more than 29,000 likes after just three hours of going live to her feed. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post to shower the catwalk queen with even more love.

“My favourite set, looks so good on you,” one person wrote.

“Wow! You are so beautiful!!!” gushed another fan.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower remarked.

“You kinda cute ever think of modeling?” teased a fourth admirer.

Jasmine has been flooding her Instagram followers with new content lately, all of which has earned considerable praise. Yesterday, the beauty shared a sizzling snap that saw her rocking a rainbow bikini while working out on the balcony. That post proved to be another hit, racking up over 48,000 likes to date.