Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Bodycon Red Mini Dress

Reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a snap taken in a bold location in which she rocked a figure-hugging dress. She appeared to be at some type of fashion event, as she tagged both Louis Vuitton and designer Virgil Abloh in the caption of the post.

Larsa flaunted her fit figure in a mini that left little to the imagination. The garment was crafted from a bright fabric with a subtle strip detailing, giving it a bandage dress vibe. The piece had long sleeves that extended just a bit beyond her wrists, covering up some of her hand, and the neckline was relatively closed. Larsa drew attention to her chest by adding a chunky statement necklace that settled just above the neckline.

The material hugged her curves, accentuating her ample assets as well as her slim waist and shapely hips. The hem came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems exposed in the snap.

Larsa stood with her feet planted on the concrete, hip distance apart. She added a few inches to her height with her choice of footwear, a pair of sexy, strappy stiletto sandals. She also carried a small Louis Vuitton clutch bag in one hand.

Her long locks were styled in a side part, and they cascaded down her chest and back in a sleek look. She held her purse by her side in one hand, and with the other, appeared to be brushing some of her silky tresses away from her face. She gazed directly at the camera in the sultry snap, and the background was filled with eye-catching details. What appeared to be a red shipping container with the Louis Vuitton logo was positioned to the right of the frame, and there was a large black-and-yellow blow-up piece to her left.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 42,400 likes within 14 hours. It also racked up 1,232 comments from her eager audience.

“Sheesh I can see why everybody wanna be with her,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Red dress tight all you missing is that red carpet momma,” another follower chimed in.

“Gorgeous,” a third fan added simply.

“So fly,” yet another commented.

