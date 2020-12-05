Holly Sonders Rocks Red Sequined Romper & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings For Holiday Photoshoot

Holly Sonders left little to the imagination over the weekend when she showed off a sneak peek from a brand new holiday-themed photoshoot on her Instagram story.

Holly looked insanely hot as she got into the holiday spirit by posing in a red sequined romper with white fur around the neckline. The garment appeared to be inspired by Santa Claus and complemented her bronzed skin perfectly. The model went strapless to showcase her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her abundant cleavage.

The suit tied in the back and wrapped around her slim midsection and curvaceous hips tightly. It featured shorts at the bottom to flaunt her long, lean legs. She also looked to accentuate her legs further by sporting a pair of sheer white thigh-high stockings with lace detailing around the top. She accessorized the skimpy look with a pair of diamond studded earrings.

In the video, Holly held her phone out as she panned the camera down over her chest and legs before showing her profile and flaunting her round booty in the outfit.

She stood on a hardwood floor in the ensemble. In the background, a gray stone wall and glass table could be seen. Some white furniture and fluffy rugs were also visible behind Holly. At the end of the clip, she moved the camera to reveal the sunlight streaming through some nearby windows and illuminating the room.

The former Fox Sports host moved her body to show off every angle of her fabulous figure in the attention-grabbing garb. She started off with her arm hanging down next to her before resting her hand on her hip and shifting her weight to one side. She also pouted her lips and gave a wide-eyed stare into the camera.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part for the post. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

The brunette beauty has become known for dropping the jaws of her 488,000-plus followers with her racy online photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy ensembles such as scanty lingerie, skintight pants, teeny tops, bikinis, and more in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly stole the show earlier this week when she posed in a see-through purple lace bra with matching panties. She also opted for thigh-high fishnet stockings in that pic. To date, that post has been liked by fans more than 17,000 times. It’s also garnered over 470 comments.