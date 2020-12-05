Natalie Roser Suits Up In A Strappy Bikini For A ‘Killer Day Out On The Water’

Natalie also brought her favorite tanning lotion with her.

Natalie Roser recently enjoyed a fun island day full of jet skiing and sunbathing, where she looked smoking- hot in an itty-bitty bikini. The model took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a few snaps from her “killer day out on the water” that have been met with nothing but praise from her devoted fans.

The update included two black-and-white snaps that were taken in Scotland Island, New South Wales, per the geotag, and captured the Aussie Hottie mounted on top of a jet ski. She stood tall in the first image and ran her fingers through her damp locks as she tilted her head back to face the sky. The second snap saw her grasping the handles of the watercraft while wearing a soft smile across her face.

Of course, Natalie was dressed to impress for the outing in a strappy bikini from The SOKD that perfectly suited her killer curves. The two-piece seemed to be in a dark hue, though the monochromatic filter made it impossible to determine its actual color. It included a teeny triangle-style top with a plunging neckline that minuscule cups that showcased a scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob. It also had thin, stringy shoulder straps, as well as an extra set of ties that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, accentuating her slender frame along the way.

The piece was teamed with a pair of bottoms that were equally as risque. The swimwear boasted a high-cut design that showed off Natalie’s toned legs nearly in their entirety, while its cheeky style teased a glimpse at her pert derriere. It also featured a thick waistband that sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and taut stomach. She tucked her Tanned Australia tanning cream into one side of the band, noting in the caption that the product kept her “sun safe” as she channeled her inner “Bond girl” out on the water.

Fans made sure to show their love for Natalie’s latest social media post, awarding the double-pic update more than 12,000 likes after seven hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the blond beauty.

“Looking amazing,” one person wrote.

“Certified hot,” quipped another fan.

“Great shot, u are absolutely stunning and enjoy yourself,” a third follower remarked.

“What a fabulous athletic body! So beautiful,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Natalie seems to impress her massive online audience no matter what she wears in her Instagram uploads. Earlier this week, she dazzled them again when she showed off her incredible physique in a floral sundress. That look proved extremely popular, racking up over 13,000 likes to date.