Dua Lipa Flashes Cleavage In Dangerously Low Scoop Neck Top

Dua Lipa is celebrating being back in New York City with a series of new sexy photos. The “New Rules” singer shared a new upload to her Instagram timeline on November 5 in which she rocked a dangerously low scoop neck tank top. There were three separate images in the post, and Dua wore the same ensemble but was just captured in different poses.

In the first photo, Dua held her arms up by her head and looked off to the side while standing with her hips cocked in front of a plain white background. Her midriff was exposed showing off her toned tummy. Her neckline plunged below her bust giving a glimpse of her cleavage. The songstress sported low hip-hugging black baggy pants. Their hemline landed at her foot, covering up some matching pointy-toe high heels. The 25-year-old wore simple jewelry with her look, which included small hoop earrings, a thin chain necklace, and two rings.

The second photo in the series saw Dua looking straight into the camera, with her hands tucked into her pants pockets. Her pose accentuated her collarbones, making them look extra pronounced. She grinned when the photo was snapped but still kept a serious look about her.

The third image was much more playful as Dua smiled while the camera captured her. With her hands still in her pockets, she stared down toward the ground with a wide grin. She kept her long dark locks tucked behind her shoulders with a part down the middle of her head.

In the caption for her new upload, Dua said she was back to work and added New York, New York, to her geotag. The post got a lot of love from her 56 million followers. In under an hour it had brought in over 570,000 likes and thousands of comments. It’s not unusual for photos from the singer to rack up an insane amount of likes, as Dua’s uploads regularly top one million double taps.

In the comments section, fans complimented her on the hot look.

“Your so Beautiful Dua we Love u so much,” one fan wrote.

“GIVE US EVERYTHING,” a second added.

“She is hotter then hell,” a third fan wrote with several flame emoji.

Others opted to leave just emoji for their comments, which included heart-eyed smiley faces and crown symbols.

Last week, the “IDGAF” singer wowed her fans in a different sexy ensemble, which she sported for her streamable live concert. Dua looked incredible in a sheer catsuit covered in rhinestone embellishments. Underneath the garb, she wore a cheeky thong that showed off her rounded rump.