Jewel, 46, Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Plunging Yellow Dress While Playing Guitar

Jewel Kilcher delighted her fans yet again as she took to Instagram to give an acoustic performance in honor of the anniversary of her debut album, Pieces of You.

In the video, Jewel, 46, looked stunning in a flowing, bohemian style garment. The singer showed off her insane cleavage in the plunging yellow dress as she held her guitar and belted out her hit song, “You Were Meant For Me.”

The top of the dress featured a low-cut neckline with laces across the front. It also boasted loose-fitting sleeves and large cuffs around her wrists.

Jewel looked drop dead gorgeous as she accessorized her ensemble with a scarf around her head and a brown hat. She added thick chains around her neck and some large statement rings on her fingers.

The songbird sat in front of a colorful, printed backdrop as she held her guitar on her lap and plucked away at the strings. She stared into the camera while giving the soulful performance. She rocked back and forth to the beat before telling her fans that they could pick up the 20th anniversary edition of the album, which is currently available.

Her long, blond hair spilled out from underneath of her hat. The locks were styled in loose waves that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Jewel’s 272,000-plus followers seemed to approve of the clip. The video was watched more than 5,300 times within the first 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 40 gushing comments about the video during that time.

“I wish I could find the peace, tranquility and self love that I see in your posts. I was touched a few months ago by your talk on mindfulness and been following since,, and have watched the Alaska series since its beginning. I wish I would have found that kind of hope before giving up on hope. Still enjoy seeing u sing so I always stop to watch,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful Jewel! You and your songs have been a big part of my life!!” another wrote.

“Amazing and awesome as ever you beautiful princess of music,” a third comment read.

“Getting me all emotional,” a fourth user gushed.

Jewel often drops the jaws of her followers in her online pics. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently slayed as she wore a white lace top with black detailing that clung to her body as she posed for the camera. To date, that post has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 300 comments.