Katelyn Runck Flaunts Killer Curves In Semi-Sheer Ensemble

Brunette beauty Katelyn Runck took to Instagram Saturday morning to flaunt her incredible figure in a semi-sheer white ensemble, and it was a look that her followers seemed to love.

Katelyn’s outfit included a tight top and a skirt. The top was a corseted with a low-cut neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. The snug number had shoulder straps that were spaced wide apart and a semi-sheer panel that fit her torso snugly. The skirt was semi-sheer with ruched seams on the sides and front. The number was lined with a pair of white panties. She completed her look with a pair of beige wedge sandals.

The popular influencer wore her brunette locks down in big waves over her shoulders, and she sported a white polish on her nails.

In the caption, the model asked her admirers which part of the post the liked the most.

A few fans had a favorite, but it seemed that most could not choose just one favorite.

“Love the first shot. With your beautiful smile and number 3,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are an incredibly beautiful woman!!!” a second fan commented, adding several emoji that included a red heart and a kiss.

“Top notch beauty and elegance,” added a third follower.

“Looking fab as usual,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

The post consisted of two snapshots and a video clip. For the photo shoot, Katelyn posed outside by a door next to a wall covered with vines.

Katelyn sat on the curb in front of the door in the first frame. The lens caught her from a slight side angle as she posed with her knees bent. With one hand on her calf, she smiled at the camera. Her hair was pulled over one shoulder, giving her followers a nice look at her chest and flat abs as well as her toned legs.

In the second image, Katelyn stood next to the door frame, showing off all of her feminine curves. With her hands in her hair and one foot kicked behind her, she gave the lens a sultry glance. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and taut abs as well as her voluptuous chest.

The clip featured Katelyn sitting on the curb with her legs in front of her. She ran her fingers though her hair while the camera while flashing a smile. She held the ends of her thick tresses before the video showed another scene that captured her from a distance as she ran her fingers along her calf.