Lauren Dascalo Sizzles In Pink String Bikini While Crawling Across The Floor

Lauren Dascalo looked ready to rumble in her latest set of Instagram snaps on Friday night. The gorgeous blond stunned as she sizzled in a racy ensemble for what she called “fight night.”

In the sexy shots, Lauren looked smoking hot as she sported a neon pink string bikini. Her teeny top boasted a very low-cut neckline that allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. It also featured thin straps that crossed over her ribs.

The matching bikini bottoms were pulled up high over her hips and emphasized her round booty and killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and insane abs were also highlighted in the pics. She accessorized the style with a cropped neon orange sweater over her arms and a pair of matching leg warmers.

In the first photo, Lauren sat on her knees in a boxing ring with her arms crossed in front of her. She had her legs apart and her back arched as she stared seductively into the camera.

The second shot featured Lauren crawling across the floor of the ring with her pert posterior pushed out and her head tilted to the side. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands and pulled back into a classic ponytail behind her head as the spilled over her shoulder.

Lauren’s over 1 million followers didn’t waste any time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pics during that time.

“These are so bomb omg,” one follower wrote.

“I swear you get prettier and prettier. Like wow,” another stated.

“You are so cute like always I love you so much,” a third user gushed.

“Knockout in every way,” a fourth person commented.

They model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen getting steamy in body-baring outfits that thrill her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a black lingerie set with fishnet panels and thong bottoms. The ensemble included a garter belt and chunky heels as well. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 30,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.