‘Your Favorite Asian Girl’ Jojo Babie Shows Off Major Underboob In Crop Top & G-String

Glamor model Jojo Babie wowed her 10.3 million Instagram followers when she took to the platform on Saturday morning. The 32-year-old who calls herself “Your Favorite Asian Girl” in her bio, showcased her flawless figure when she struck a scintillating pose. In fact, she sparked a frenzy after posting the sexy snap.

In her caption, Jojo teased that if her fans wanted to see more of her, they had some options. She encouraged them to click on the link in her bio. She added a pointed finger and kissing emoji to her remark.

The model wore a long-sleeved red t-shirt. The top skimmed her arms and had a scooped neckline. However, she posed in profile and gave her admirers a fresh perspective. Jojo allowed her t-shirt to ride up her chest, so that she could flaunt major underboob.

Jojo teamed the top with a barely-there black g-string. The undergarment clung high to her voluptuous hips as she put her thick thighs and midsection on show. Her toned abs and minuscule waist highlighted her enviable hourglass frame.

The social media star styled her hair in a middle part. She then allowed her blond mane cascade down her back in loose curls.

The stunning pic had Jojo posing indoors. She sat on a bed with white sheets. Behind her, a brown headboard contrasted with the light-colored walls.

Jojo sat on her knees and leaned back on her knuckles. She thrust her head back, as she put her torso on display. Jojo looked at the lens through narrowed eyes and slightly parted her lips for a sultry expression.

Jojo’s fans showered the offering with more than 46,000 likes since she first shared it. Many of them also took to the comments section. While some inundated her with various emoji, others voiced their opinion about her provocative pose.

“You’re absolutely stunning and perfect! You’re my new inspiration,” a fellow glam model wrote.

Another gave her props for her pose.

Perfect pose as always jojo_babie! Stay healthy and safe cheers from Canada,” they raved.

An admirer paid her an extravagant compliment.

No sexier woman than my Asian queen. Love you Jojo Babie,” they gushed before adding a slew of heart and flame emoji.

A fourth Instagram user offered Jojo some well-meaning advice.

“Wow! Amazing shot. You really look great in red and should wear it more often,” they wrote.

The Inquisitr reported that Jojo recently flaunted her assets in skintight sportswear. In that particular shot, she also flaunted some underboob and her buxom booty.