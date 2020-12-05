Aussie Model Jem Wolfie Plays The Piano In Skimpy Thong-Style Underwear

Social media star Jem Wolfie stunned her 2.6 million Instagram followers after posting a video where she played a piano keyboard while wearing an incredibly revealing pair of underwear.

The color of the brief was a heather gray hue which served to both add a cozy weekend vibe to the clip while complementing the Aussie model’s sun-kissed skin. It was a revealing thong-style cut, meaning that that very little of her posterior was left to the imagination. The sides of the bottom were pulled upwards into a mid-rise silhouette, resting just above the model’s hips to accentuate her hourglass figure. The band of the underwear was white and elastic, and featured the name of the brand, Bonds, written in black letters.

Jem paired the thong with a classic cotton t-shirt with a crew neckline and short sleeves. It was a pretty olive color that complemented the neutral tones of the upload. To complete the look, the Instagram star styled her blond locks into a loose ponytail that was secured with a trendy black scrunchie.

Jem posed with her back to the camera as she sat on a black stool. The setting was the corner of a room with simple white walls, and the plain background ensured that all focus remained on Jem. In the video, she played three different songs and asked her followers to name the tunes in her caption.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the post over 21,000 likes and more than 450 comments within a few hours of posting.

Many of the users wrote in to correctly guess the three popular songs, which were all 90s techno hits. The first was the song “Blue” by Eiffel 65. Next came “Around the World” by ATC. Last but not least was Alice Deejay’s “Better Off Alone.”

However, many others simply offered their compliments to the social media star.

“Not only [the] best body ever and face but mad skillz,” raved one awestruck user.

“She’s the perfect [one] bro!!!” gushed a second, tagging his friend. “She can even play piano,” he continued, adding three fire emoji to emphasize his admiration.

“Did you just come out of the oven? Because you’re hot,” joked a third.

“Girl I love it and you look beautiful and have talent and you are a great piano player,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including several multicolored hearts and a kissing face symbol.

