Valeria Orsini Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Sheer Dress

Valeria Orsini gave her 4.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Friday, December 4, when she shared a smoking hot new update. The Italian-Puerto Rican bombshell looked nothing short of gorgeous in a chic burgundy dress, which showcased her hourglass figure and ample cleavage.

In the new upload, Valeria sported a sheer body-hugging dress that showcased her bodacious curves. The tight fit of the garment barely handled her shapely bust. As a result, the neckline sat low on her chest and exposed a striking amount of her cleavage. The view delighted many of her fans, and most of them expressed their thoughts in the comments. The halter-style straps helped highlight her shoulders and lean arms.

The upper part of the outfit was similar to that of a corset, and the bottom part of the piece looked like a pencil skirt. Its sides had a ruched look, and the base looked like it would ride up her thighs if she moved in certain ways. The dark color of her attire complemented her flawless complexion.

In the first photo, Valeria was snapped outdoors, clad in her sexy ensemble. She stood with her legs apart as she popped her hip to the side. She raised her right hand to the side of her neck while her other arm stayed on the side. The babe slightly tilted her head while looking directly into the camera with a sultry gaze and parted lips.

The second pic featured a close-up look at Valeria. The photographer focused on her ample assets up to her beautiful face. She appeared to be running her fingers through her hair as she glanced down.

For the occasion, she left her hair down, parted in the middle, and styled straight. She accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and had her nails painted with white polish.

Valeria wrote a short caption where she asked her fans two questions. She also revealed that her skimpy outfit came from Lotus Couture as she tagged the brand in the post, as well as in the picture.

The newest share has been liked more than 20,300 times. It also received more than 440 comments in less than a day. A lot of her online supporters dropped compliments in the comments section. Countless admirers gushed over her hourglass frame and busty display, while several others decided that a string of emoji was enough to express their admiration for the model.

“You look gorgeous in that color! You pulled it off,” a fan wrote.

“What a beautiful human being in every aspect,” gushed another admirer.

“Looking so sexy! Today and yesterday’s photos are insane,” a third follower commented.