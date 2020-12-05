Holly Sonders Goes Topless While Rocking Fishnet Pants In New Instagram Update

Brunette beauty Holly Sonders was up early on Saturday, and she uploaded series of photos to her Instagram account that saw her looking especially sexy as she went topless while rocking a pair of fishnet pants.

Holly’s pants had flared bottoms, and they appeared to have a high waist.

The popular influencer wore her long, dark hair down in loose waves, and she sported a pale polish on her fingernails along with a bold red polish on her toenails.

For accessories, she went with a chunky gold collar necklace and a bangle bracelet.

The update consisted of five pictures that captured Holly facing the camera posing seductively. She was sitting on a mostly white surface with a white wall behind her.

The first picture was a closeup of the influencer. With one knee bent near her chest, she covered one of her breasts. Her long hair was tossed over her other shoulder covering her other breast. She rested one elbow on her knee while she gazed at the lens with a sultry expression on her face. Her free hand was on her other thigh.

In the next three photos, Holly was in a similar position. The images included her entire body, showing that she was barefoot. She rested her head in her palm while she sat with her legs slightly parted. While her chest was covered, the poses did offer a peek at her cleavage. The curves of her hips and thighs were prominent as well as her shapely arms.

Holly’s eyes were closed in the last picture. Her lips were parted and she wore a pouty expression on her face as she held her hand up to the side of her face for a dramatic look.

In the caption, the social media star indicated that the snaps were taken on a Polaroid camera and were edited with light and dark filters. She asked her followers which edit they preferred.

It seemed that most of her admirers enjoyed the snaps with dark filters.

“Darker is where it’s at Ms. Holly,” one Instagram user commented.

“Definitely the darker!” a second follower wrote, adding several flame emoji.

“Good Morning Holly. I like the darker edits,” a third comment read.

“Awesome pictures you’re super talented and always looking more than beautiful love your hairstyle and those mesmerizing eyes plus your incredible body,” gushed a fourth follower.

Earlier this month, Holly shared a snap that saw her rocking a tight crop top and an equally snug pair of jeans while she posed outside a restaurant.