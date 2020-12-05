Jax Taylor Says ‘We Will Be Back On Your TV’s Soon’ After Fans Question About A ‘Vanderbump’ Spinoff

On December 4, Bravo fans were shocked to learn that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were exiting Vanderpump Rules. The couple maintains that they are walking away from the series to focus on their family, but several outlets, including Variety, are reporting that the duo was fired. Regardless of the specifics, some fans of the couple are hoping for some sort of spinoff surrounding Brittany’s pregnancy, and the current pregnancies of their former cast members including Lala Kent, Scheana Marie, and Stassi Schroeder.

Shortly after he announced his exit on Instagram, Jax began interacting with his fans in the comments section. Many hoped to see a Vanderbump spinoff including the famous parents-to-be and the 41-year-old hinted that one was coming. The former SUR bartender revealed that he and Brittany wouldn’t be gone from the small screen for long.

“NOOOOOOOO!!! Omg the show will never be the same,” one fan said.

“Will be back on your TVs soon don’t worry….” Jax wrote back in comfort.

Another user commented that they were sad they wouldn’t see the pair anymore, but Jax put their worries to ease by saying “oh you will,” with a television emoji.

“Start your own show!” another fan wrote.

“Stay tuned… we are just getting started,” the bad boy wrote back.

Whether Jax and Brittany would be returning to Bravo for a suspected new series remains to be seen. If the pair were, in fact, fired, they will likely not be back with the network. One of the couple’s followers made note of this in the comments section.

“Happy for you guys! On to bigger and better and not working with the bravo hypocrites anymore!” they said.

Jax answered back with a “lol” and a smiley face emoji, suggesting a new project would land on a different network.

At the time of this publication, there has been no confirmation of a Vanderpump Rules Season 9. Many are suspecting the series will take a right turn and become more centered around TomTom, which would keep current cast members Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz employed with NBCUniversal. The foursome, as well as Lala and Scheana, have not made public statements about their futures on television at this time.

Jax’s promise to his followers sounds oddly familiar to one Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson made after they were let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County earlier this year. Two-thirds of the Tres Amigas told their supporters they had a new show in the works, but nothing has been announced all these months later.