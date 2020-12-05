Jaclyn Smith, 75, Wears Fur-Covered Top In Jaw-Dropping Modeling Pic As Fans Rave About Her Ageless Beauty

The 'Charlie's Angels' actress looked angelic in a photo from her early modeling portfolio.

Jaclyn Smith shared a stunning photo from her early days as a model, and her Instagram fans had a lot to say about it.

In a post shared with her 113,000 followers on her social media page, the 75-year-old stunner gave a look back at a photograph from her first portfolio that she used when she started her career as a model in New York City five decades ago.

While she is best known as a star on the 1970s TV series Charlie’s Angels and for her lifestyle and clothing line for K Mart, Jaclyn also logged an impressive modeling portfolio that started with her newly-posted photo, which can be seen below.

In the throwback pic, Jaclyn posed wearing a white fur-covered top as she leaned slightly and rested her hand on her forehead. The brunette beauty rocked a turquoise ring and the signature blue eyeshadow that was popular in the day. Jaclyn’s hair –which would go on to be a shining example in Breck and Wella Balsam shampoo commercials in the 1970s — was worn down and perfectly blown out.

In the comments section, fans and celebrity friends raved about Jaclyn’s timeless beauty.

“Always beautiful,” wrote fellow ’70 star, Three’s Company actress Suzanne Somers.

“Beautiful then and now xx,” added legendary songwriter Carole Bayer Sager.

“You’ve gotten even more beautiful with age,” another fan wrote to Jaclyn.

“Beautiful yesterday, today, and tomorrow inside and out,” another chimed in.

Other fans raved about Jaclyn’s chic ’70 style, with many zeroing in on that prominent blue eye shadow, and one commenter described her as looking like an angel before she was an Angel as he basked in a glowy light.

Another fan thanked the gorgeous star for being a “strong, fierce and beautiful role model” for girls all over the world.

Jaclyn also shared the photo on Twitter. When one fan said they would love to see more shots from her modeling portfolio, Jaclyn responded.

“I will find some more and share them over the next week,” she promised.

As for the secret to her youthful looks more than 50 years after she started her career, Jaclyn has credited her young grandchildren for keeping her young. She also maintains a healthy diet that includes “lots of berries and vegetables,” exercises regularly, and avoids smoking or drinking, according to Closer Weekly.

As for plastic surgery, she has so far opted not to undergo any major procedures because she doesn’t want to look “plastic.”

