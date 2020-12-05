Jade Grobler Shows Off Her Perky Buns In Black Bikini

Jade Grobler thrilled her 1 million followers on Instagram after she posted a sexy snapshot of herself in a black bikini on Friday, December 4. The Australia-based model rocked the skimpy swimwear as she enjoyed the warm weather outdoors.

The snap showed Jade standing sideways on the stairs, with most of her toned backside directed to the camera. The stance made her perky booty the main focus of the shot. The babe was seen looking down at her puppy, who was named Charli.

Her right arm hung by her side, while her left hand was trying to reach her pet. Her hair mostly covered her face from view, but it seemed like she was smiling as she called out to her furry friend. A glimpse of the influencer’s home, particularly the patio, was seen in the background of the shot.

Jade sported an all-black two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the garment was not shown in the snap. From what was visible, it had thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support. However, it looked like her bust stretched out the piece. The cups were cut so small that it hardly contained her breasts.

She sported the matching thong that presumably boasted a low-cut waistline that highlighted her tiny waist. While the bottoms fit her slender frame, it looked too tight with the waistband digging on her waist. Its high leg cuts helped elongate her lean legs, and the back part perfectly showcased her round derriere.

Jade left her blond hair untied and straight. She let the long strands fall on her back. She accessorized with several rings and nothing else.

Jade paired the photo with a short caption, where she wrote a few words about her “life.” The South-African hottie made an Instagram page for her puppy and tagged it in the picture.

The latest share gained over 30,100 likes and an upward of 230 comments in less than a day. The majority of Jade’s admirers and fellow models took to the comments section and dropped various messages, with most of them telling her she looked hot in the snap. Other fans raved about her cheeky display, expressing their thoughts in words and emoji.

“Oh, wow. I wish I had in your life. You have an adorable dog and a lovely back. Kısses from Mexico,” a fan wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.

“I would have wanted to see your beautiful face, but it’s okay. You still look breathtaking!” commented another admirer.

“You are my favorite model on IG. The excitement is comparable to when I get a new Playstation 5,” a third follower added.