Daisey O’Donnell Stuns In A Plunging Swimsuit In New Instagram Update

English model and singer Daisey O’Donnell offered her 1 million followers a Saturday treat when she posted a new update on Instagram. The influencer rocked a risqué white one-piece swimsuit that flaunted her toned physique and ample assets.

In the first photo, the 22-year-old bombshell posed for the sizzling shot in what appears to be a balcony with glass railings. Lush greenery and buildings were seen behind her. However, viewers were likely not paying a lot of attention to the background, with Daisey taking center stage in the snap.

According to the geotag, she was at the beautiful W Dubai – The Palm hotel. As most of her fans know, Daisey has been in the country since early November with her sister, Ellie. Since then, she has been updating her page with sexy pictures from her daily adventures.

Daisey stood sideways with her left leg raised and knee bent. She tugged at her one-piece as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

The influencer’s swimsuit was white and featured a plunging neckline that reached her midriff, and it flaunted her incredible cleavage. It had a halter-style strap that went over her neck for support. The swimwear also had low-cut sides that showcased plenty of skin.

The bottom part of the garment had sides that were cut up high to her hips, elongating her flawlessly toned legs. The back portion also showed a hint of her pert booty. The light-colored bathing suit made her tanned skin pop.

Daisey wore several accessories, including a gold necklace, a ring, and a watch. Her highlighted blond hair was hanging over her shoulder and back. She styled locks into sleek, straight strands.

In the caption, Daisey wrote something about her swimsuit. She also shared that it came from Fashion Nova and tagged the online retail giant in both the post and the picture.

The latest update was a hit with her online supporters. In less than a day of being live on the popular photo-sharing app, it has earned more than 11,100 likes and over 80 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the beauty’s looks and to praise her fantastic figure.

“Miss it there. You look amazing, as always!” one of her followers wrote.

“Do you ever take a bad picture? I am going with a no. The Dubai backdrops are making us jealous. I bet you already want to go back to England?” commented another fan.

“You look fabulous!! It must be nice to be in a city with warm weather. All I can say is that you are blessed. Never take that for granted,” a third admirer added.