Sommer Ray Gets Down On The Sand In Skimpy Swimsuit For Sizzling Beach Photos

Sommer showed some skin on the sand.

Sommer Ray lay down on the sand in a series of stunning photos posted to Instagram this week. The social media influencer wowed in three new beach shots as she posed on her side in a revealing swimsuit.

The first picture in the December 4 upload showed the 24-year-old during golden hour as she propped herself up on both arms with her curly long hair pushed to the side and cascading down behind her left shoulder. Sommer gave a sultry look and flashed her glowing tan for her 25.5 million followers.

She wowed in a bright turquoise swimsuit that showed off her décolletage with a round neck and circular logo over her chest. The fitness model accessorized with a gold necklace and bracelets and had several rings on both hands.

Sommer tagged her second account and that of Los Angeles based Content Creator and Creative Director Martin “DEPICT” Murillo.

In the second photo, Sommer gave a better look at her revealing swimwear. The snap was taken from slightly further away to show how high-cut the one-piece was. It perfectly showcased her jaw dropping curves and stretched up in line with her navel to highlight her toned legs and slim waist.

The third snap was another closer up look at her upper torso as she put both hands on the sand and glared at the camera. She turned her head so it was almost in profile with her shoulders slightly raised.

Plenty of fans and famous faced heaped praise on the model, including Liane V and Paris Hilton.

“You look great,” one fan commented with a red heart.

“You are beautiful, you are an inspiration to us all,” another comment read with a heart and strong arm emoji.

“Ur an angel, Sommer. Luv u, beautiful. Always remember that!” a third fan wrote.

“Hello Gorgeous your hair looks amazing in these photos!,” another commented.

The upload was popular with fans. It received over 593,000 likes and more than 2,100 comments as she said hello to her followers in the caption.

The beach shots came shortly after Sommer gave fans a treat for the holidays when wowed in a white corset for a series of photos posted to celebrate Thanksgiving last month.

Sommer pulled some risque poses and showed plenty of skin as she sat with her legs apart next to a large black piano.

“Happy thanksgiving my loves so thankful for all u,” she captioned the upload alongside a white heart emoji.