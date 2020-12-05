Allie Auton Flaunts Her Tan & Bodacious Curves In A White Plush Lounge Set

Allie Auton flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 597,000 followers on Friday, December 4. The hot Australian model wore a skintight fitness set in the sizzling snapshot.

The white two-piece set included a crop top and body-hugging shorts. The top boasted a scoop neckline that sat low on her chest, showing an ample amount of her décolletage. It had a snug fit that pushed her bust upward, which made her cleavage pop. The length of the piece allowed her to showcase her chiseled abs and taut stomach. Its narrow straps also helped accentuate her slim arms.

The bottoms that she sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her tiny waist, obscuring her navel from view. The skintight garment helped emphasize the curves of her hips. Its length reached her uppermost thighs, and it highlighted her lean legs. The light-colored ensemble was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

Dressed in her sexy ensemble, Allie had the photoshoot session inside a bedroom. The place had ample lighting, which made it suitable for indoor photography. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Brisbane, Australia.

For her pose, the internet personality kneeled on top of the bed with her thighs spread. She placed her left hand on her thigh while she was holding a box filled with Bali Body products with her other hand. The babe tilted her head to the side as she looked straight into the camera with a smile on her face.

The bright sunlight that came from the nearby window illuminated her body, making her skin look radiant and glowing.

Allie accessorized with several sets of earrings, a dainty pendant necklace, a chunky bracelet, and a ring. The influencer tied her golden locks into a ponytail and let the long strands fall over her shoulders.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about being tan. She also mentioned the brand’s “Christmas bundle.” She also tagged the online retailer in both the post and the photo.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her eager online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 5,500 times and left more than 50 comments on the tantalizing post. Most of them told her she looked stunning and sexy.

“What a sight to behold! You are one beautiful lady!” one of her fans commented.

“I really love how you do your hair. Barbie vibes. You look so cute!! I also adore this set. It looks so cozy,” wrote another follower.