Amber Rose Sizzles In Sheer Lace Lingerie And Thigh-High Stockings

The model didn't leave much to the imagination.

Amber Rose gave fans a treat on Instagram this week when she posed in sheer lingerie. The model and Dancing with the Stars Season 23 contestant wowed in a NSFW shot uploaded on December 4 as she sat on a red couch in a revealing teddy.

In the photo, which can via her account here, The 37-year-old mom of two rested back on her hands to show off her long manicure as she flaunted her jaw dropping curves with her legs slightly apart.

She wore a black lace one-piece that was high-cut at the hips to show off her toned thighs and her multiple tattoos, including a set of paw prints on her left leg and her right arm sleeve. Amber also gave her more than 20 million followers a look at the large inking on her forehead, which she got earlier this year inspired by the late Kobe Bryant.

The see-through look featured marbled lace across her torso and thick black lace trims over her chest and hips. She flashed plenty of cleavage as it plunged low with two thin straps over her shoulders to reveal her décolletage.

Amber paired the super sexy look with matching thigh-high stockings, which were only just visible in the snap, and wore her signature light blond buzz cut. Behind her was a window on a white wall and several red cushions that matched the furniture.

The former Master of the Mix and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge accessorized with stud earrings and gave the camera a sultry look with her lips apart as she rocked bright red lipstick.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The comments section was overrun with praise for the model.

“Hit is sis,” one fan commented with a fire symbol.

“Hot mama,” another wrote with three of the same emoji.

“Damn that body is amazing,” a third wrote.

“Yyyyyyyyyyeeeessss ma’am! Our protagonist,” a fourth comment read with three heart eye emoji.

The upload was a big hit with her fans, amassing almost 147,000 likes and over 1,290 comments.

The revealing upload came after Amber hit the headlines in October for calling out former boyfriend Kanye West. Speaking on the No Jumper podcast (via YouTube), she asked Kim Kardashian’s husband to stop talking about her.

“He just called me a prostitute at his rally. 10 years later, just leave me alone,” she said, accusing Kanye of bullying her for a decade.

“I don’t bother you, I don’t talk about you. It’s like ‘bro leave me alone.'”

Amber and Kanye dated for two years from 2008 until 2010.