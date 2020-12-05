‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Want A TomTom Spinoff, Name Tom Sandoval ‘#1 Guy In The Group’ Amid Jax Taylor’s Exit

Viewers are ready for a spinoff based at the West Hollywood bar

Vanderpump Rules fans are ready for a spinoff following the announcement that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are not returning to the show next season.

Shortly after the married couple revealed they are exiting the long-running Bravo reality series, Ariana Madix shared a joyful post to Instagram as she announced what’s next for her and Tom Sandoval.

In a photo shared with Ariana’s 1.3 million followers, the reigning Vanderpump Rules couple posed in front of a rainbow heart made of flowers as they announced a special holiday edition of their popular cocktails book. Tom and Ariana were dressed in black as they posed in front of the colorful background and pointed to their book to announce a cocktail-making contest for fans.

In the comments section, many followers marveled over the timing of Ariana’s post on the heels of Jax and Brittany’s announcements about their joint exits from Vanderpump Rules.

Several commenters referenced Jax’s past comment that he was the “Number one guy in the group” and that Vanderpump Rules was his show.

“Who’s the#1 guy in the group now?” one fan wrote.

“Dancing on Mr. Taylor’s grave,” another added.

“Y’all made it out in top!” a third fan wrote of Tom and Ariana.

Other fans called Tom and Ariana the “#1 couple” on the show.

Others suggested the two just take over Vanderpump Rules without the rest of the cast. And others were ready for a switch from SUR, the Lisa Vanderpump-owned restaurant where the reality series has been based for eight seasons, to TomTom, the West Hollywood bar that Sandoval and Tom Schwartz currently have a stake in.

“So ready for a TomTom spinoff!” one viewer wrote.

On Twitter, others agreed.

“Lala’s next. At this point, Bravo should just scrap the show and try a TomTom spinoff,” one viewer tweeted.

“I think VPR wasn’t or won’t be renewed, I’m calling a rebrand with a TomTom spinoff,” another added.

Longtime best friends Tom and Jax butted heads all last season on Vanderpump Rules. Jax also did not like how Tom handled his duties as best man at his wedding and nearly “fired” him from the job. He has also been extremely critical of Tom and Ariana’s relationship and their decision not to get married or have kids.

Vanderpump Rules has not yet been renewed for a ninth season. In addition to Jax and Brittany, original stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have also been let go from the cast.