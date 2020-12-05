Bethany Lily April Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Bra On Instagram

Bethany Lily April has been sharing several sexy snapshots on her Instagram feed lately, and most of them show her in skimpy outfits that showcase her enviable figure. On December 4, the British model went online and shared two sultry snaps while clad in a revealing undergarment that tantalized her fans.

Bethany rocked a purple sheer bra. The brassiere was see-through, so her buxom curves were visible from underneath the piece. She made sure to conceal her nipples by blurring them out to adhere to Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy. Notably, its tiny cups barely contained her enormous breasts. The piece had narrow straps that hung over her shoulders, high lighting her toned arms.

While her bottoms were cut-out from view, it was seen in another Instagram post. Like the top, the matching thong was made of sheer fabric. It had a thick waistband that hugged her waist, highlighting the curves of her hips.

Bethany was photographed in her revealing ensemble inside her home in London, as the geotag noted. Glass windows surrounded the place, and it showed spectacular views of the city. The blue sky with yellow hues from the sunset was also evident in the shots.

In the first pic, she appeared to be sitting down and posed in the middle of the frame. She angled her upper body slightly to the side as she gazed into the lens with a bright smile, and her head tilted.

The second snapshot featured Bethany at a closer angle. She positioned her arms on the sides, which squeezed her bust inward, making her cleavage pop. She looked straight into the camera and gave a closed-lip smile.

Bethany sported minimal accessories as not to distract viewers from her lingerie. She wore two layers of gold necklaces and nothing else. As for her hairstyle, the influencer left blond hair down and styled in soft, wavy curls.

In the caption, Bethany wrote an inspirational quote and added a mix of emoji. She also added “positive vibes” and “positive mindset” hashtags in the post.

The latest social media share earned a lot of love from her fans, as most of them flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Fans hit the like button over 81,300 times and left more than 1,300 comments on the stunning post. Other admirers were short on words, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“I just found happiness in your smile,” a fan commented.

“God, I love her. She is so unbelievably beautiful,” gushed another admirer.

“I just love seeing that beautiful face! It makes me happy!” added another social media user.